Senegal Retains Title As Overall Champion At ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC 14)

Senegal has once again emerged as the overall champion of the 14th edition of the ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC 14), concluding a thrilling three-day competition at the Serrekunda East Mini Football Stadium in The Gambia.

In a fiercely contested final, the Senegalese team, fondly known as the Lions defeated Nigeria 3–2 to retain their title as West African champions. The victory secured Senegal the championship trophy, gold medals, and a grand prize of $10,000. Nigeria finished in second place with $6,000, while host nation The Gambia claimed third place with a prize of $3,000 in the team category.

The tournament featured high-level competition across multiple weight categories, showcasing the strength and diversity of traditional wrestling across the region. In the Individual Competition Highlights, in the women's 66kg category, Ebipaté Mughengofa (Nigeria) claimed gold, while Bakayoko Nogona (Côte d'Ivoire) secured silver, and Safiétou Goudiaby (Senegal) took bronze. While in the 76kg category, gold went to Youin Amy (Côte d'Ivoire), silver to Biogos Ebi (Nigeria), and bronze to Khady Diandy Badji (Senegal).

The men's categories were dominated by Senegal. In the 86kg category, Mbaye Diop (Senegal) secured gold, followed by Boni Iliassou (Benin) with silver, and Moro Ibrahim (Ghana) with bronze. In the 100kg division, Siny Sembene (Senegal) took gold, Babacar Mboge (Gambia) won silver, and Ballo Alexis (Côte d'Ivoire) earned bronze. In the heavyweight 120kg category, Ngagne Sene (Senegal) claimed gold, while Fuseini Issah (Ghana) took silver and Arices Djiame (Gambia) secured bronze.

Prize money for individual categories ranged from $1,000 for bronze medalists, $1,500 for silver, and $2,500 for gold winners.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Youth and Sports Development, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the tournament.

He extended special gratitude to President H.E. Adama Barrow for facilitating The Gambia's hosting of the event, and to Bakarie Y. Badjie the Gambian Minister for Youth and Sports development, for his commitment and excellent collaboration.

Dr. Njoaguani also commended the 11 participating countries, wrestling federations, athletes, and supporters for their contributions, noting that their involvement continues to sustain the TOLAC tradition.

“The competition reflects ECOWAS' continued commitment to promoting African cultural values, fostering social cohesion, and strengthening unity among member states through sport as a tool for diplomacy and cooperation,” he stated.

In a symbolic closing ceremony, the Chairman of the Gambian National Sports Council officially handed over the hosting baton to his counterpart from Côte d'Ivoire, confirming that the next edition of the tournament, TOLAC 15, will be hosted in Côte d'Ivoire in 2027.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).