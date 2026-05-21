Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egypt's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.