Zelensky Inspects Progress On Energy And Security Infrastructure Tasks In Slavutych

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President.

During a previous working visit to Slavutych, the head of state instructed, in particular, to develop a strategy for the development of the local hospital and to equip school shelters.

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Yurii Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, reported that shelters equipped with rest areas, medical stations, and dining halls have already been set up in four schools in the city. The renovation of 43 apartments for internally displaced persons has been completed, and construction of another 54 apartments is expected to be finished in August.

The creation of an energy hub is scheduled to be completed by June. The project, funded by the European Union, provides for a total generation capacity of 2.2 MW. It includes cogeneration units, solar power generation equipment, and energy storage systems. The hub is capable of meeting over 60% of the city's energy needs.

A 2.5-kilometer barrier-free route is also being developed in Slavutych.

In addition, defense measures in the city and throughout the Kyiv region are being strengthened, particularly anti-drone protection.

With the support of the United24 initiative, the Energy Community, and the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, the roof of the main building of the Slavutych City Hospital was repaired, and solar panels and batteries were installed. With the support of the European Union, the Child Development Center, the“Bohatyr” sports and recreation complex, and the municipal swimming pool have been renovated.

: Every Ukrainian 'long-range sanction' is argument for Russia to end wa

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced the strengthening of border defenses in northern Ukraine due to threats from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and Belarus. Currently, funding is available for all defense measures in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction.

Photo: OP