GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Cricket Match? Results, Highlights, And Key Performances

The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have secured a top-two finish on the points table following a 89-run win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21.

After posting a solid total of 229/4 on the board, GT bundled out CSK for 140 in 13.4 overs, eliminating the five-time IPL champions from the playoffs race. Shivam Dube led the visitors' run chase with a knock of 47 off 17 balls, while opener Matthew Short scored 24 off 14 balls. The rest of the CSK's batting line-up failed to make any meaningful contribution.

For GT, Rashid Khan (3/18), Mohammed Siraj (3/26), and Kagiso Rabada (3/32) together picked up nine wickets, demolishing Chennai's batting spine with a relentless exhibition of world-class bowling.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK's Anshul Kamboj sets unwanted record for most sixes

GT's Top-Order Trio Dominates CSK Bowling Attack

The Gujarat Titans' reliable top-order batters, skipper Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84), and Jos Buttler (57*) were enough to completely take the game away from the Chennai Super Kings right from the outset. Opening the innings, Gill and Sudharsan laid a flawless foundation for a solid total with their 125-run opening partnership.

After Gill's dismissal, England's explosive batter Jos Buttler joined Sai Sudharsan at the crease, and the pair did further damage to the already struggling Chennai bowling lineup. Sudharsan and Buttler kept the scoring exceptionally high, ensuring that the Gujarat Titans capitalized fully on the perfect batting conditions.

The skipper leads from the front #GT are off to a blazing start in the powerplay!#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #GTvCSK | LIVE NOW twitter/7NrKdVov1p

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026

The duo shared an 82-run stand for the second wicket before Sai Sudharsan's dismissal at 207/3. From 125/1 in 12.2 overs to 207/2 in 18.1 overs, Sudharsan and Buttler increased the GT's scoring run rate from 10.13 to an imposing 11.37 runs per over. Their relentless assault during this 35-ball partnership completely stripped CSK of any tactical control in the death overs.

After Sudharsan's dismissal, Jos Buttler shouldered the responsibility of guiding the Titans to a massive finish, unleashing an absolute masterclass in death-overs hitting. Teaming up with Washington Sundar, the English batter unleashed his carnage in the final two overs, powering the score well past the 220-run threshold.

Jos the Boss ‍Back-to-back fifties for Jos Buttler as #GT cruise towards a daunting total.#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #GTvCSK | LIVE NOW twitter/JmZxoyax0y

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026

In just 7.4 overs, the Gujarat Titans added 104 runs for the next three wickets, transforming a solid platform into an absolute fortress. The rapid partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler was instrumental in keeping the pressure firmly on the opposition and elevating the team to a position of absolute command.

The CSK Batters Succumbed to Scoreboard Pressure

The match against the Gujarat Titans was far more crucial for the Chennai Super Kings, as they needed a victory to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive, but the pressure of chasing a mammoth 230-run target proved completely overwhelming. The CSK batting line–up was collapsed to 63/5 in seven overs, and the required run rate went completely out of reach at over 12.8 runs per over.

The visitors' top-order collapse effectively killed the game within the first third of the chase. However, Shivam Dube showed some resistance against GT's relentless bowling attack, launching a fierce but ultimately lonely counter-offensive. In his 53-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dewald Brevis, Dube scored 47 runs, meaning the left-hander single-handedly accounted for 88.68% of the runs scored during that partnership

Counter attack activated ⚔️Shivam Dube takes on Arshad Khan to shift the momentum. #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #GTvCSK | LIVE NOW twitter/sT0xlXzQFY

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026

After Shivam Dube's dismissal, things went haywire again for the Chennai Super Kings, as their lower order completely disintegrated in the face of a relentless bowling onslaught. The visitors lost the remaining four wickets in just 24 runs as the remaining batsmen crumbled under the massive scoreboard pressure.

The CATCH The CELEBRATION A statement from Shubman Gill in front of a sea of yellow! #TATAIPL #GTvCSK twitter/4ydpmG9RKp

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026

With this defeat, CSK have officially been eliminated from the playoff race, ending another season on a disappointing note for the five-time champions. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans head into the qualifiers packed with momentum, having masterfully put together an all-around template that makes them look like the team to beat this season.

Also Read: IPL: Gill-Sudharsan become 2nd-highest opening pair in history