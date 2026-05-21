CM Omar Inaugurates 368 Residential Units Built At Rs 90 Crore In J&K's Pulwama

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated 368 residential units at Sempora in Pulwama district, constructed at a cost of over Rs 90 crore for the benefit of employees associated with the annual Darbar Move.

Officials said the newly constructed residential units for government employees were inaugurated at Sempora in Pampore area of Pulwama district.

Constructed by the Estates Department at an estimated cost of Rs 90.65 crore across 23 blocks, the project comprises modern 2BHK and 3BHK residential accommodations equipped with eco-friendly facilities.

The housing complex includes solar water-heating systems and effluent treatment facilities aimed at ensuring sustainable and efficient residential infrastructure.

The initiative has been designed to address accommodation constraints faced by government employees in the Kashmir Valley and improve overall employee welfare.

Employees linked to the Darbar Move are expected to benefit significantly from the new residential facilities, as many of them had been facing accommodation-related difficulties in recent years.

The housing complex is also expected to reduce dependence on private accommodation while improving living standards and residential security for employees and their families.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said his government remained committed to providing adequate family accommodation to employees across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said strengthening employee welfare remained one of the priorities of his government and added that residential infrastructure for employees would be expanded in phases across the Union Territory.

Officials said the completion of the housing complex would substantially improve accommodation availability for government employees and ease housing constraints in the region.

The project also assumes significance in the context of the restoration of the annual Darbar Move, which has increased the requirement for residential facilities for government employees in Srinagar.

The over 150-year-old practice of shifting top government offices between Srinagar and Jammu was discontinued by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration in 2021.

Following public demand and in line with its electoral commitment, the Omar Abdullah-led government revived the Darbar Move practice. Accordingly, on May 4, 2026, top government offices shifted to Srinagar to function from the summer capital for the next six months.

Additional Chief Secretary, Estates, Shaleen Kabra, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Basharat Qayoom and other senior officials were present during the inauguration programme.