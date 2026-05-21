Jordanian Fintech Firms Join Trade Mission To Money 20/20 Europe In Amsterdam

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands announced organising a Jordanian trade mission comprising 11 companies in financial technology and advanced digital solutions to participate in the Money 20/20 Europe conference, scheduled to take place in Amsterdam from June 2 to 4.

According to an int@j statement issued Thursday, the Jordanian trade mission, which comprising of 11 companies in financial technology and advanced digital solutions, taking part in this conference as one of the world's leading events in financial technology, digital banking, electronic payments and financial innovation.

The event is expected to attract more than 7,400 participants, 2,300 companies, and 450 speakers representing over 100 countries, making it a major global platform bringing together technology firms, financial institutions, banks, investors and decision-makers from international markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The association said the trade mission is among the activities funded by the Dutch embassy as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jordan and the Netherlands.

Dutch Ambassador Stella Kloth, said the Netherlands is committed to strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations with Jordan.

She expressed hope that opening opportunities for Jordanian fintech companies in European and Dutch markets would enhance their competitiveness, stimulate innovation and support the establishment of long-term partnerships.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of (int@j) Fadi Qutaishat said the participation comes as part of the association's ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of Jordanian companies in international markets and expand strategic partnerships with European financial and technology institutions.

Qutaishat added that the mission will enable Jordanian firms to explore the latest global developments in financial technology, artificial intelligence in financial services, digital payments, open banking and regulatory technology holding direct meetings with international companies, investors, and specialised financial and technology entities.

The chairman noted the conference represents an important global platform for exploring the future of the digital financial sector and showcasing innovations driving transformation in financial services worldwide.

The conference offers Jordanian companies direct opportunities to build quality business relations and enhance investment and cooperation prospects with international partners, Petra reported.