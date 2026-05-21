India And France Committed To Reinforce Coordination In Maritime Security Domain: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India and France committed to reinforcing their coordination in the maritime security domain at the 8th India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

The 8th India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue was held in Paris on May 20. It was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat, India and Guillaume Ollagnier, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry for the Armed Forces, France and Claire Raulin, Director for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, detailed the MEA.

“The discussions focused on their shared commitment to strengthening operational cooperation for countering illicit maritime activities, including piracy and armed robbery, maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal, unreported, and Unregulated fishing, as well as other hybrid threats,” stated the MEA.

Both sides exchanged views on the situation in West Asia/Middle-East and the Indian Ocean. The discussions reflected strong strategic convergence and a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, based on mutual commitment to international law, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation, it added.

“The engagement also provided an opportunity to follow up on the decisions emerging from the meeting between leaders of both countries in February 2026 and review the outcomes of the January 2026 dialogue between the respective National Security Advisors. India and France agreed to consolidate and leverage their Special Global Strategic Partnership,” the MEA highlighted.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to India from 17 to 19 of February, and participated in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026.

Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the Republic of France co-chaired the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on January 13.