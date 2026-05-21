Chanel Expands Support For Centre Pompidou Amid $535 Million Renovation

MENAFN - USA Art News) Chanel Deepens Its Support for Centre Pompidou as the Museum Enters a €460 Million Renovation

Centre Pompidou is widening one of its most visible private partnerships just as the Paris museum prepares for a sweeping overhaul of its landmark building. Chanel has announced a new five-year agreement with the institution, extending a relationship that has grown since 2019 and now arrives at a decisive moment in the museum's history.

The Pompidou closed to the public last fall and is undergoing a €460 million ($535 million) renovation of its idiosyncratic modernist home. It is scheduled to reopen in 2030. In a statement, Laurent Le Bon, the museum's president, described the project as“a true metamorphosis.” Yana Peel, Chanel's president of arts, culture, and heritage, said the partnership was inspired by the museum's commitment to“continuously expand how culture is produced, studied, and shared.”

The new agreement is separate from another Chanel-backed initiative announced in 2025, which will increase the Pompidou's holdings of contemporary Chinese art by 30 percent, with a focus on women artists. That effort followed Chanel's acquisition in 2024 of 21 works by 15 Chinese artists, tied to the survey exhibition“目Chine, une nouvelle génération d'artistes,” developed through the museum's ongoing partnership with West Bund Museum in Shanghai.

Chanel has become an increasingly active patron across the arts, with projects ranging from a women's artist residency at Pinacoteca de São Paulo to a high-tech arts center at the California Institute of Arts. The Pompidou, meanwhile, has been expanding its own international reach. Earlier this week, it opened an outpost in Seoul with a major Cubist exhibition as part of a four-year partnership with Hanwha Cultural Foundation. The museum also recently announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Hong Kong's M+, centered on joint exhibitions, curatorial research, loans, and co-commissions.

Taken together, the partnerships suggest a museum model that is becoming more global, more networked, and more dependent on long-term private support as it reimagines its future.