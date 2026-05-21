Summer Guide: 20 Art World Highlights Not To Miss

MENAFN - USA Art News) Upcoming Art Season Brings Opera, Museum Debuts, and Major Fairs

A dense stretch of programming is about to unfold across New York, Reykjavik, Basel, Athens, and beyond, with opera, museum exhibitions, books, triennials, and Art Basel all arriving in quick succession. The season's range is striking: intimate portraiture, large-scale institutional debuts, and ambitious contemporary commissions all share the same calendar.

At the Metropolitan Opera, El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego runs May 14–June 5. The production, with music by Gabriela Lena Frank, direction by Deborah Colker, and a libretto by Nilo Cruz, imagines Frida Kahlo reuniting with Diego Rivera after leaving the underworld on the Day of the Dead. The premise suits the pair's famously volatile relationship, which has long invited dramatic treatment.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will open“Costume Art,” the first exhibition in the Costume Institute's new 12,000-square-foot gallery spaces. The show will bring together close to 400 objects from the museum's collection, pairing garments with artworks to examine, in curator Andrew Bolton's words,“the centrality of the dressed body within the museum.”

Elsewhere, Björk's“echolalia” opens May 30–Sept. 19 at the National Gallery of Iceland in Reykjavik. The project includes three immersive installations, one tied to her forthcoming album and two honoring her late mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, whose environmental activism shaped the artist's life and work.

The publishing side of the season includes High Waters: An Oral History of the Venice Biennale, on sale in May. For the book, Massimiliano Gioni interviewed 11 curators, among them Cecilia Alemani and the late Okwui Enwezor, as well as the team working on Koyo Kouoh's posthumous 2026 edition.

Other notable presentations include Raven Halfmoon's“Flags of Our Mothers” at Ballroom Marfa through Oct. 11, Pierre Huyghe at Fondation Beyeler Basel from May 24–Sept. 13, and James McNeill Whistler's retrospective at Tate Britain from May 21–Sept. 27. The inaugural Medina Triennial opens June 6,“Gen X: Tales from the Forgotten Generation” follows at Deste Foundation Athens from June 11–Nov. 26, and Art Basel runs June 18–21 with 290 galleries, including 21 first-time participants.

Taken together, the season suggests a familiar art-world pattern: the most consequential moments are rarely confined to one city, one medium, or one institution. They move between stage, gallery, book, and fair, building a broader picture of where cultural attention is headed next.