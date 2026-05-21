Missionirnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Completes Kyrgyz Gold Joint Venture, Advances Tulkubash Development

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Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) completed the conversion of Chaarat ZAAV CJSC into a joint venture company with Kyrgyzaltyn, a wholly owned entity of the Kyrgyz Republic, with Silvercorp holding a 70% interest as operator and Kyrgyzaltyn retaining a 30% free-carried interest. The joint venture holds the fully permitted Tulkubash/Kyzyltash gold projects, along with surrounding exploration licenses in the Tien Shan region of the Kyrgyz Republic, and has approved Phase 1 development of Tulkubash for 2026-2027.

Silvercorp also announced that ZAAV secured an extension of its mining license from 2032 to 2062, following which the company made a $60 million cash payment to the Kyrgyzstan government under its cooperation agreement, with an additional $10 million payment tied to future milestones.

To view the full press release, visit

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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