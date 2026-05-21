Microgrids Could Transform Energy Resilience For Data Centers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Microgrids are increasingly becoming attractive as a way to achieve cost efficiency and resilience while providing reliable energy for data centers amid exploding growth in the AI industry.

A case in point is Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) which established a microgrid at its San Jose, California data center back in 2023. The data center normally uses power from the grid, but once there is a power disruption, the facility turns to its natural gas-powered microgrid to ensure continuity of...

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