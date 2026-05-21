Biomednewsbreaks - Why Surenano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) and may include paid advertising.

SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF), a Canadian life sciences company, is positioning itself within one of the most significant pharmaceutical developments of this generation: the rapid rise of GLP-1–based therapies for obesity and metabolic disease.“Blockbuster drugs such as Ozempic(R), Wegovy(R), and Mounjaro(R) have demonstrated both strong clinical outcomes and massive commercial success, driving intense competition among large pharmaceutical companies to develop next-generation treatments,” a recent article reads.“Within this landscape, SureNano represents a smaller, more agile entrant seeking to advance its own differentiated GLP-based therapeutic. Through its acquisition of GlucaPharm Inc., the company holds an exclusive license to develop GEP-44, a novel peptide discovered at Syracuse University, and is progressing the asset through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') pathway with the goal of advancing it into clinical development.”

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About SureNano Science Ltd.

SureNano Science is focused on acquiring, developing, and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. SureNano Science Ltd. has acquired GlucaPharm Inc., a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential non-injectable delivery. The initial business of SureNano Science is the sale and distribution of the SureNano(TM) surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNano(TM) surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

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