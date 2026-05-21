Investment And Trade Court, Shafallah Center Organize Event To Promote Legal Culture Among Children

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In cooperation with the Shafallah Center, the Investment and Trade Court for Persons With Disabilities organized an awareness event under the title "The Little Lawyer," as part of its efforts to promote legal awareness among children and adolescents in a simplified interactive manner, and within the framework of the court's social responsibility initiatives.

Held at the Court's headquarters, the event featured a diverse program of informational and interactive activities, starting with welcoming the participant and introducing the event's objectives, followed by a brief overview of the court and its functions, in addition to implementing activities that stimulate legal situations from daily life, with the aim of informing participants on how to act correctly in various situations.

The event also included an introductory tour inside the court, during which participants learned about the different departments and facilities of the Court, in addition to a role-playing session that simulated litigation procedures and the issuance of judgments in a simplified and interactive manner, which contributed to bringing legal concepts closer to children in an enjoyable and easy way.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, along with the distribution of certificates and commemorative gifts to the participants, amidst an interactive atmosphere that reflected the importance of spreading legal culture and promoting community partnership.

The Investment and Trade Court affirmed that organizing this event comes within the framework of its commitment to supporting community and awareness initiatives, and promoting communication with various segments of society, in a way that contributes to consolidating legal culture and raising awareness of judicial procedures and services.