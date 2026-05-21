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HH The Amir Expresses Delight At Diversity, Intellectual Richness Of DIBF 2026


2026-05-21 02:08:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his delight with the diversity and intellectual richness His Highness witnessed during his tour on Thursday at the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF 2026).

In a post published on His Highness's official account on the platform X, HH the Amir said he was pleased by what he saw during the tour today through the halls of the Doha International Book Fair 2026, in terms of diversity and intellectual richness.

His Highness added that this reflects the pivotal role of culture in supporting the country's efforts to strengthen awareness of the importance of the Arabic language and identity, as well as the role of reading in the advancement of nations and the progress of societies.

HH the Amir also extended his thanks to the organizers of the exhibition.

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Gulf Times

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