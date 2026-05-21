Groups Set For The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The stage is set for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 following the official draw held in Zurich, Switzerland on May 21 ahead of the tournament's return to Doha from 19 November to 13 December.

Continuing the expanded 48-team format successfully introduced in 2025, qualified nations were drawn into 12 groups of four, producing a number of compelling matchups for the second of five consecutive editions of the youth tournament that Qatar will host through 2029.

Speaking virtually at the draw, Jassim al-Jassim, CEO, FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Local Organising Committee, highlighted Qatar's commitment towards delivering another exceptional edition of the prestigious youth tournament. blade-->

“Last year, Qatar made history by hosting the first-ever 48-team FIFA tournament, welcoming 1,008 young players. More than 197,000 fans attended 104 matches across eight pitches of the Aspire Zone complex, creating a unique festival atmosphere. A total of 130 scouts from leading clubs also gathered to witness football's next generation up close. We are proud of the platform the 2025 edition provided for rising stars such as Hamza Abdelkarim, Mateus Mide, Anísio Cabral and Samuele Inacio,” said al-Jassim.

“This year, we build on everything we learned in 2025 to deliver an even greater experience for players, fans, and the global football community. Congratulations to all qualified teams, we look forward to welcoming you to Doha,” he added.

Hosts Qatar was drawn into Group A, alongside Panama, Egypt and Greece. Notable teams returning to Doha include Italy, Brazil, Morocco, Japan and Saudi Arabia, among others. The 2026 edition also features debutant nations Montenegro, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Vietnam, who are making their first appearance in the tournament.

With 46 of the 48 participating teams already confirmed, the tournament's final line-up will be decided on 23 May, when the CAF play-off matches conclude at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The two remaining berths will be awarded to the winners of the play-offs between Ethiopia v Mozambique and Uganda v Ghana.

Matches will be held at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, welcoming fans to enjoy a vibrant football festival-like atmosphere. The tournament's centralised hosting model proved to a defining feature of the 2025 edition, allowing fans and talent scouts to attend multiple matches a day.

The final will take place on 13 December at Khalifa International Stadium. The iconic venue, which this year marks 50 years since its inauguration in 1976, has hosted a number of premier sporting events, including matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Aspire Zone Local Organising Committee