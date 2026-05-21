Milliporesigma Launches Supplier Sustainability Toolkits To Help Advance Supply Chain Impact

MENAFN - 3BL) MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has launched its Sustainability Toolkits, making four practical resources available to all around the world.

Designed to help strengthen sustainability efforts, the toolkits translate MilliporeSigma's proven sustainability strategies into actionable guidance that can support measurable environmental progress across the life science supply chain.

Translating Success into Scalable Solutions

The four toolkits-Environmental Accounting, Packaging Improvement, Energy & Water Efficiency, and Renewable Electricity -represent nearly two decades of refined sustainability expertise.

The Packaging Improvement toolkit draws directly from MilliporeSigma's SMASH Packaging program, which, as of 2025, has avoided over 1,764 metric tons of packaging annually compared to a 2020 baseline.

The Energy & Water Efficiency toolkit leverages methodologies from the company's EDISON program, which achieved over 31,000 MWh of energy savings and more than 38,000 cubic meters of water conservation in 2025 alone.

Supporting Continued Progress

The toolkits are part of MilliporeSigma's broader work to engage and support more sustainable practices across its value chain. Additional toolkits are already in development and will address topics such as logistics decarbonization and product carbon footprinting.

"We've proven these strategies work within our own operations, delivering measurable results that directly impact our bottom line and environmental footprint," said