Visit Qatar Announces Winners Of 'Qatar Through Your Lens' Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced the winners of“Qatar Through Your Lens”, the nationwide content creation competition celebrating the nation's culture, lifestyle, and experiences through the lens of its community. Open to citizens and residents, the competition ran from October 1 until December 20, 2025, attracting strong participation from across the country. With more than 1,300 entrants, each submission reflected a unique and creative vision of Qatar.

Submissions spanned a wide range of themes, including Qatar by Night, beach and coastal experiences, arts, culture and heritage, sports events, and culinary experiences. Collectively, the entries showcased the beauty of Qatar through the eyes of its people; capturing its warmth, richness, and diversity across both cultural highlights and daily moments, while highlighting the creativity of local talent in transforming lived experiences into compelling visual stories.

Commenting on the announcement, Jassim Al Mahmoud, PR and Communications Director at Visit Qatar said,“These remarkable images and videos reflect the diverse perspectives of residents who call Qatar home. Each submission captures a story of pride, belonging, and shared experiences, offering a genuine portrayal of the country through the voices of its community.”

Winners were recognised across two categories, video and still photography. In addition to the financial awards totalling QAR 600,000, winners will have the opportunity to collaborate with Visit Qatar on future initiatives, with selected content to be featured across official platforms.

Video Category Winners

1st Place- Midhilaj Kaivelikkal (QAR 150,000)

2nd Place -Hamza Moussaoui (QAR 70,000)

3rd Place - Sajan Sebastian (QAR 50,000)

4th Place - Saeed Khalid (QAR 30,000)

5th Place -Mohammed Ziyan (QAR 10,000)

6th Place- Falah Meaidh F R Al-Ahbabi (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

7th Place- Hisham Thamin (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

8th Place - Mongi Chaabane (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

9th Place- Mnyar Alsamir (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

10th Place -Hady Abi Warde (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

Still Photography Category Winners

1st Place -Amir Hamid El-Mubarak Suliman (QAR 100,000)

2nd Place - Paula Blanche Valencia (QAR 60,000)

3rd Place - Muneera Yacoub Alobaidli (QAR 40,000)

4th Place - Osama Alsarori (QAR 20,000)

5th Place -Khalid Yousif Saqer (QAR 10,000)

6th Place- Noha Ibrahim Hamed Nasr (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

7th Place- Nasser Aqeel Al-Emadi (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

8th Place- Ahmed Nagy Mohammed Ramadan (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

9th Place- Faris MP (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

10th Place -Waseem Alkhudr (Voucher worth QAR 5,000)

Entries were assessed based on creativity and originality, visual and technical quality, strength of narrative and emotional impact, and relevance to the theme.