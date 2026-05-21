Hameedia Showcases 'Sprezzatura' At CFW Summer 2026, Hosts Envoy Launch

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hameedia marked its presence at Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2026 (CFW Summer 2026) with the unveiling of 'The Sprezzatura' collection by Fouzul Hameed. Colombo Fashion Week, held at Cinnamon Life recently, provided the ideal platform for the collection, reflecting the evolution of modern Sri Lankan fashion through a balance of craftsmanship, innovation, and individuality.

Presented under FH, the collection offered a refined interpretation of effortless ceremonial dressing. Inspired by the art of nonchalance, the collection blended luxury with ease, using sustainable natural fabrics such as wool, silk, linen, and cotton. A carefully curated palette of mint green, turquoise, powder blue, dusty pink, beige, white, rust, and green introduced a sense of calm vibrancy, while relaxed yet structured silhouettes allowed seamless movement between formal occasions and contemporary everyday elegance.

Extending the runway showcase, Hameedia also hosted an exclusive Spring and Summer Collection Launch at Envoy Mansion for a select group of invitees. The event offered guests an opportunity to experience the collection up close in a more intimate setting.

The evening was attended by a distinguished gathering of guests and industry personalities. The showcase provided a refined platform for guests to engage with the collection and appreciate the craftsmanship firsthand.

Fouzul Hameed, Managing Director of Hameedia, stated,“At Hameedia, we have always believed that true style lies in authenticity and craftsmanship. With this collection, we wanted to reinterpret ceremonial dressing in a way that feels effortless yet refined, while staying true to our commitment to sustainability. This showcase reflects our journey of evolving with modern lifestyles while preserving the essence of timeless tailoring.”

The collection represents Hameedia's continued commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and redefining modern tailoring, not just as clothing, but as a statement of identity shaped by both heritage and innovation. There are over 1,000 premium fabric options available for customers who want to create a one of a kind piece. To enhance customer convenience, tailored garments can be delivered within 48 hours. Selected pieces from the collection are now available for viewing at Envoy Mansion, offering clients an opportunity to experience the craftsmanship firsthand.