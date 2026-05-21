Meghalaya CM Calls For Outcome-Oriented, Technology-Driven Policing

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 21 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday stressed the need for outcome-oriented, technology-driven and citizen-centric policing, saying that the real measure of success for the police force lies not in recruitment numbers or infrastructure expansion, but in improved public safety and reduction in crime.

Addressing the Senior Superintendents of Police and Commandants of Police (SSP–COs) Conference 2026 at the Tree House in West Garo Hills district, Chief Minister Sangma said policing must remain focused on core priorities such as law and order, crime prevention and public safety, while calling for stronger institutional mechanisms, continuous training and greater use of technology within the police system.

"Recruiting 3,900 personnel is not an achievement in itself. The real achievement is whether crime has reduced, lives have been saved, and public safety has improved," the Chief Minister added during the conference attended by senior officers of the Meghalaya Police.

The conference served as a comprehensive review platform for operational efficiency, administrative reforms, internal security management and infrastructure strengthening within the state police force.

Chief Minister Sangma appreciated the regular conduct of the SSP–COs Conference, describing it as an important institutional improvement.

He thanked the State Director General of Police (DGP) I. Nongrang for ensuring that such conferences are now held consistently.

He said that the absence of regular interactions in earlier years had created communication gaps that affected departmental functioning and decision-making.

"The first step is to create a platform where issues can be openly expressed. That itself is the beginning of finding solutions," the Chief Minister noted, encouraging police officers to candidly raise concerns faced at the field level.

He also directed that all presentations and issues raised during the conference be compiled and submitted to his office for detailed review.

Chief Minister Sangma has proposed a joint review mechanism involving the Chief Minister's Office, the Home Department, the DGP and the concerned Minister to facilitate time-bound decisions on key policing and administrative issues.

Referring to concerns raised during deliberations, including issues related to the National Pension System (NPS), the Chief Minister noted that some long-pending matters had not previously reached the government's attention in a structured manner.

He also highlighted the importance of continuous police training in areas such as behavioural sciences, intelligence gathering, law and order management and technology adoption.

Chief Minister Sangma suggested exposure visits for officers to states like Maharashtra and Delhi to study best policing practices and modern operational systems.

The conference also featured presentations on law and order management, cybercrime response systems, police personnel management reforms, amendment of Meghalaya Police Service rules, anti-narcotics initiatives and infrastructure proposals.

Senior officers, including Inspector General of Police (CID) A. Goenka, DIG (Administration) J.G. Momin and IGP (Law and Order) D.N.R. Marak made detailed presentations during the conference.