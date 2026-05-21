Uttarakhand CM Dhami Okays Rs 29 Cr For Infra, Public Facilities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government is continuously working towards strengthening basic infrastructure, improving civic amenities, and enhancing public facilities across the state. He stated that the timely implementation of development schemes would directly benefit the people of the state and accelerate regional development.

The Chief Minister has approved financial sanctions worth Rs 29.10 crore for various infrastructure development, drinking water supply, and public welfare projects in different districts of the state. He directed the concerned departmental officials to ensure that all approved projects are implemented within the stipulated timeframe and according to quality standards so that the benefits reach the general public effectively.

Major Infrastructure and Welfare Projects Sanctioned

Under the Housing Department, the Chief Minister granted administrative and financial approval of Rs 48.82 crore for the construction of a multi-level parking facility at Neelkanth in Pauri Garhwal district, along with the release of the first instalment of Rs 19.53 crore.

In the Almora district, under the Someshwar Assembly constituency, he approved Rs 1.36 crore for the installation of 38 India Mark-II hand pumps in various gram panchayats and villages to ensure a smooth drinking water supply. A first instalment of Rs 50 lakh has also been sanctioned for the project.

For the Hindolakhal Pumping Drinking Water Scheme in Tehri Garhwal district, the Chief Minister approved Rs 9.73 crore for the procurement of energy-efficient pumps under the electrical and mechanical works component. An initial instalment of Rs 3.89 crore has also been released for the implementation of the scheme.

Additionally, administrative and financial approval of Rs 9.81 crore has been granted for the construction of the Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Park in Ward Neda Baste under the Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation area, along with a first instalment of Rs 1.97 crore.

The Chief Minister also approved a Rs 3.21 crore plan for 10 temporary repair works proposed by the Drinking Water Resources Development and Construction Corporation in connection with the Kumbh Mela 2027. (ANI)

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