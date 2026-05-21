Clara Sneed Revisits The Infamous Boyce-Sneed Feud And Asks: Would Lena Snyder Sneed Be Judged Differently Today?

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stares and whispers. A media frenzy. A society in an uproar. This was the life of Lena Snyder Sneed in the wake of one of Texas's most notorious scandals. Award-winning author Clara Sneed, known for her acclaimed books Before We Turn to Dust and Because This Is Texas, continues her exploration of Texas history, family conflict, and women's lives by revisiting this tragedy to explore a question that resonates today: Would society judge Lena Snyder Sneed differently now?

“As much as we would like to think the way Lena was treated could never happen today, her story reveals how powerful institutions may frame a woman's situation to support ideas that limit her freedom,” says Sneed.“What appears to be protection can often become control.”

Drawing from private family archives, newspaper accounts, and trial transcripts, the novel Before We Turn to Dust (and the companion non-fiction Because This is Texas) revisit the explosive real-life feud between the Sneed and Boyce families in early 20th-century Texas. At the center of the story is Lena Snyder Sneed, a woman caught between public scrutiny, gossip, violence, and the rigid expectations placed on women in early Texas society.

Set in 1912 Texas, the novel explores the scandal-and the psychological and emotional turmoil-that unfolded after Lena, married to wealthy rancher Beal Sneed, became involved with prominent cattleman Al Boyce, Jr. The relationship ignited one of Texas' most infamous feuds, resulting in sensational headlines, courtroom drama, public outrage, and deadly violence.

But according to Sneed, the novel is about far more than scandal.

“History teaches us that when societies want to strengthen hierarchical power structures, restrictions on women are often one of their first efforts,” says Sneed.“One measure of a society's freedom is the freedom women have to shape the course of their own lives.”

Sneed argues that societies have historically reduced women's autonomy while presenting those limitations as protection.

“The focus shifts to a woman's prescribed role as wife, mother, or helper, rather than what she actually thinks or feels,” Sneed explains.“History shows us that claiming to protect women while limiting their choices is a pattern that repeats itself.”

The novel also reflects Sneed's belief that social progress is never guaranteed.

“History also teaches us that progress for women, or anyone else, is not always a straight line,” she says.“When societies become anxious about change, they may turn toward systems that reduce choices in exchange for a sense of order. Texas in 1912-faced with all the changes, both technological and social, of the early 20th century-was one such world. But it's certainly not the only one.”

Praised for its historical detail and emotional depth, Before We Turn to Dust earned the Grand Prize at the Texas Authors Museum Book Awards and has been recognized for its exploration of justice, gender, and social expectations in early Texas.

More than historical fiction, Sneed hopes the novel encourages readers to question the stories societies tell about women and others and who benefits from those narratives.

“If you understand how narratives are used to preserve power,” says Sneed,“you are in a far better position to recognize and withstand them.”

Part historical fiction and part social reflection, Sneed's work asks readers to reconsider not only Lena Snyder Sneed's story, but the systems that shape who gets judged, protected, or heard.

For more on the Texas history, family stories, and real-life events behind Before We Turn to Dust and Because This Is Texas, listen to Clara Sneed's featured conversation on the Family Lore podcast:

About Clara Sneed

Clara Sneed is an award-winning author known for exploring Texas history, family conflict, and the social forces that shape women's lives. She is the author of the acclaimed historical novel Before We Turn to Dust, winner of the Grand Prize at the Texas Authors Museum Book Awards, and Because This Is Texas. Drawing from historical research, family archives, and real events, Sneed's work examines how history continues to shape modern conversations around justice, power, and public perception.

To learn more about Clara Sneed and her books, visit:

Clara Sneed is available for interviews.