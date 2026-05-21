Valeo Shareholders' Meeting 2026





May 21, 2026 - Paris, France - Valeo's Shareholders' Meeting was held today, under the chairmanship of Gilles Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as a dividend distribution of 0.44 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 26, 2026, and the record date at May 27, 2026. The dividend will be paid on May 28, 2026.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the term of office of Gilles Michel as a director for a period of four years. The Board of Directors, which met following the Shareholders' Meeting, unanimously reappointed Gilles Michel as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In accordance with the provisions of the articles of association relating to the age limit, Gilles Michel will be able to perform his duties as Chairman of the Board until the 2027 Shareholders' Meeting, which will approve the financial statements for the 2026 financial year. In view of these factors, reflections regarding the chairmanship of the Board beyond the 2027 Shareholders' Meeting continue.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting renewed the terms of office of Bruno Bézard and Bpifrance Participations, represented by Alexandre Ossola, as directors for a period of four years.

Moreover, Sascha Zahnd has chosen to place his mandate at the disposal of the Board effective at the close of the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board warmly thanks Sascha Zahnd for his precious contribution to the Board of Directors and the Strategy Committee, based on his extensive industrial and international experience.

Further to this change in the Board's composition, the Shareholders' Meeting decided to appoint Fabienne Lecorvaisier as a director, for a period of four years.

The Board of Directors therefore comprises at the close of the Shareholders' Meeting 15 members, including 91.66% of independent directors and 50% of women (excluding employee directors).

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the compensation paid or granted to directors and executive corporate officers for the 2025 financial year (ex post votes) as well as the compensation policies applicable to directors and executive corporate officers for the 2026 financial year (ex ante votes).

Finally, the shareholders renewed the authorizations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks and to allot free shares.







About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

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