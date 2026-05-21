Kollam Attack: Domestic Dispute Spirals Into Chilling Violence,What Follows Will Shock You!

Kollam: A 60-year-old man has been sent to jail by a court after he brutally attacked his daughter-in-law and chopped off her hand. The man, M. Alexander, told the police he was angry because his family members were questioning his 'ways'. The incident happened in Kottarakkara's Kizhakketheruvu. Alexander, a resident of Aippalloor Padinjareveettil, has been remanded by the court. His daughter-in-law, 30-year-old Jincy John, had her right palm completely severed in the attack. She was rushed to a private hospital in Kollam where doctors managed to stitch it back on. She also suffered three other deep wounds on her left hand and body.

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Alexander also attacked his wife, 55-year-old Saramma, injuring her on the back. The whole thing started with a family fight last Tuesday night. Alexander suddenly went on a rampage inside the house. He grabbed a sharp chopper knife and attacked both women. Jincy tried to escape by running into the kitchen, but Alexander followed her and attacked her again. That's when her right hand was chopped off and fell to the floor. Jincy's husband, Shinto, was not at home at the time. Bleeding heavily, Jincy ran out of the house and took shelter at a neighbour's place. The neighbours immediately called the police. The Kottarakkara police team arrived, took Jincy and Saramma to the hospital, and arrested Alexander. Police say that Alexander had been distant and had issues with his family for a long time.

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