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TSX Hits Noon On Plus Side
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre moved higher on Thursday as energy stocks were lifted by rising oil prices, after a Reuters report on Tehran's hard stance?on uranium stockpiles dampened hopes for a Middle East peace deal.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 127.73 points to move into noon EDT Thursday at 34,289.55.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.22 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
Heavyweight mining stocks were down after gold prices fell, with Perpetua Resources swooning $1.28, or 3.4%, to $36.53, G Mining Ventures off $1.389, or 3.3%, to $41.35, and Discovery Silver falling 32 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.36.
Lightspeed fell 86 cents, or 9.6%, to $8.11 after the commerce platform's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.
Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main U.S. demands in ongoing negotiations.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 10.64 points, or 1.1%, to 969.04.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were green midday, led by energy, up 1.5%, utilities, ahead 1.2%, and financials, taking on 0.5%.
The five laggards were weighed most by health-care and gold, each slumping 0.7%, and materials, down 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by a spike in crude prices and Treasury yields, while Nvidia's latest quarterly report failed to give tech a boost.
The Dow Jones Industrials dropped 94.34 points to 49,915.01.
The much broader index slid 20.02 points to 7,412.95.
The NASDAQ removed 97.75 points to 26,172.61.
Traders on Thursday also digested Nvidia's latest quarterly report. Nvidia breezed past Wall Street's expectations for earnings and guidance, in addition to announcing a hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents.
But investors have come to expect the chipmaker to beat estimates and raise its outlook amid the AI boom.
Nvidia shares were last seen trading down 2%.
Crude prices jumped after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep enriched uranium within the country - further complicating the outlook to a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war.
West Texas Intermediate futures were up 3% at $102 per barrel. Brent crude popped 3% to $108 per barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.62% from Wednesday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $3.12 to $101.38 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $26.10 to $4,509.20 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre moved higher on Thursday as energy stocks were lifted by rising oil prices, after a Reuters report on Tehran's hard stance?on uranium stockpiles dampened hopes for a Middle East peace deal.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 127.73 points to move into noon EDT Thursday at 34,289.55.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.22 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
Heavyweight mining stocks were down after gold prices fell, with Perpetua Resources swooning $1.28, or 3.4%, to $36.53, G Mining Ventures off $1.389, or 3.3%, to $41.35, and Discovery Silver falling 32 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.36.
Lightspeed fell 86 cents, or 9.6%, to $8.11 after the commerce platform's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.
Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main U.S. demands in ongoing negotiations.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slid 10.64 points, or 1.1%, to 969.04.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were green midday, led by energy, up 1.5%, utilities, ahead 1.2%, and financials, taking on 0.5%.
The five laggards were weighed most by health-care and gold, each slumping 0.7%, and materials, down 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by a spike in crude prices and Treasury yields, while Nvidia's latest quarterly report failed to give tech a boost.
The Dow Jones Industrials dropped 94.34 points to 49,915.01.
The much broader index slid 20.02 points to 7,412.95.
The NASDAQ removed 97.75 points to 26,172.61.
Traders on Thursday also digested Nvidia's latest quarterly report. Nvidia breezed past Wall Street's expectations for earnings and guidance, in addition to announcing a hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents.
But investors have come to expect the chipmaker to beat estimates and raise its outlook amid the AI boom.
Nvidia shares were last seen trading down 2%.
Crude prices jumped after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive to keep enriched uranium within the country - further complicating the outlook to a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war.
West Texas Intermediate futures were up 3% at $102 per barrel. Brent crude popped 3% to $108 per barrel.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed sharply. lowering yields to 4.62% from Wednesday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $3.12 to $101.38 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $26.10 to $4,509.20 U.S. an ounce.
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