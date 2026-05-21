Result Of Written Resolution By Bondholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") on 18 May 2026 pertaining to the summons for a written resolution by the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03").

EMGS has today been notified by Nordic Trustee AS, acting as bond trustee for EMGS03, that the proposed resolution has been resolved and adopted.

The notice from the written bondholders' resolution is attached to this release.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

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NO0010821010_NB_20260521