Result Of Written Resolution By Bondholders
EMGS has today been notified by Nordic Trustee AS, acting as bond trustee for EMGS03, that the proposed resolution has been resolved and adopted.
The notice from the written bondholders' resolution is attached to this release.
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
Attachment
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NO0010821010_NB_20260521
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