CM Samrat Choudhary Says Criminals Challenging Police Must Face Action Within 48 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 21 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday issued a strong statement on law and order, asserting that any criminal challenging the police should face strict action within 48 hours.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government remained fully committed to eliminating crime and strengthening good governance in Bihar.

Speaking at an event held at the Sardar Patel Bhawan auditorium at the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna, the Chief Minister said that the government would take every possible step to modernise and strengthen the Bihar Police force.

He revealed that while the Police Headquarters had sought funds worth Rs 150 crore, the government was prepared to allocate even Rs 200 crore if required.

“No laxity will be tolerated in action against crime and corruption,” he asserted.

In the presence of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Samrat Choudhary praised the efforts of police personnel and said that no investment in the Bihar Police could ever be considered excessive.

He highlighted the demanding nature of police duties, noting that personnel work round the clock to maintain law and order across the state under difficult circumstances.

The Chief Minister also urged police personnel not to function under mental stress, stating that effective policing and good governance depend on a confident, motivated and professionally equipped force.

Samrat Choudhary said that the Bihar Police had become significantly stronger in recent years and pointed out that around 30,000 women had joined the force, contributing substantially to policing and public safety across the state.

He added that a strong law-and-order environment was essential for attracting industries, investments and economic development in Bihar.

The Chief Minister stated that Bihar had largely moved beyond basic infrastructure challenges such as roads, electricity and water supply, and was now focusing on industrial expansion, employment generation and attracting fresh investments.

He announced that the government was working towards attracting investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore before November.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of reforming the revenue system to increase the state's earnings, noting that Bihar currently generates approximately Rs 60,000 crore in revenue.

During the event, cheques representing insurance payouts were handed over to the families of police personnel who died while in service.

Samrat Choudhary said that the sacrifice and service of police personnel could never truly be compensated, but assured that the government remained committed to extending every possible support to their families.

He also praised the contribution of police personnel in maintaining peace, law and public confidence, saying that a disciplined and technologically equipped police force was vital for Bihar's continued development and governance reforms.