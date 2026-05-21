Why Rekha Never Worked With Amitabh Bachchan After Silsila? Here's The Real Reason

Ever wondered why Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan never appeared together again after Silsila? The story behind this long-standing on-screen separation has intrigued fans for decades and still continues to spark curiosity today.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Rekha spoke about why she never worked with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila, calling it her“loss.” Reflecting on their iconic chemistry, she said she believes that everything happens for the right reason at the right time and added that some collaborations are worth waiting for because“sabr ka phal meetha hota hai.”

The dynamic changed after Amitabh's marriage to Jaya Bhaduri. Rumours of his affair with Rekha created tension at home. Rekha recalled a powerful moment when she saw Jaya crying while watching their love scenes in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. This incident was a turning point, as industry insiders later told Rekha that Amitabh would no longer work with her.

Interestingly, Jaya Bachchan was initially against acting in Silsila. However, she eventually agreed after being convinced by the film's climax. The ending, which showed a husband and wife reuniting, reinforced the theme of loyalty and sealed the deal for her. The story of Rekha and Amitabh remains a classic tale of romance and heartbreak in Bollywood.