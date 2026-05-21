Crime Analytics Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $15.68 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crime Analytics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global crime analytics market is experiencing substantial growth, with a projected increase from $8.25 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. By 2030, it is expected to reach $15.68 billion, driven by advances in AI, predictive policing, and real-time monitoring technologies. Increasing digitization of crime, advancements in digital evidence, and government investments in law enforcement technology are key contributors to this trend.

The adoption of cloud-based crime analytics and the emphasis on data-driven threat detection are accelerating market expansion. Major trends include AI-enabled crime prediction, innovations in cybercrime detection tools, integrated surveillance analytics, and developments in behavioral crime modeling and geospatial crime mapping.

A rising focus on public safety and urban security is a significant growth driver. Governmental and municipal initiatives are prioritizing real-time crime detection and faster incident response. In January 2025, a report by the National Opinion Research Center highlighted significant crime rate declines in 49 major U.S. cities, underscoring the impact of enhanced crime analytics and law enforcement strategies.

Leading companies are focusing on advanced solutions like AI-powered crime linking and cross-organization analysis, aimed at improving investigation efficiency and uncovering complex criminal networks. For instance, in April 2025, ThinkLP launched AI Crime Linking, enhancing capabilities for tracking repeat offenders and organized retail crime.

Significant industry movements include Capgemini SE's acquisition of Exiger LLC's Financial Crime Compliance division, bolstering their services in anti-money laundering, fraud, and regulatory risk management. Key players in the market include Motorola Solutions Inc., Experian plc, IDEMIA Group, SAS Institute Inc., NICE Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., among others. These companies are advancing crime analytics through innovative software solutions, hardware, and services designed for law enforcement, public safety, homeland security, and financial institutions.

North America currently leads the crime analytics market, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Main regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Software, Hardware, Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

Organization Sizes: SMEs, Large Enterprises

Applications: Law Enforcement, Public Safety, Homeland Security, Financial Institutions End-Users: Government, Commercial, Homeland Security

Subsegments:



Software: Predictive Analysis Tools, Crime Pattern Recognition Systems, Geospatial Mapping Software

Hardware: Surveillance Camera Systems, Sensor Enabled Devices Services: Consulting, System Integration, Managed Security

Key Players: Motorola Solutions, Experian, IDEMIA Group, SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., and others.

Key Attributes:

