KS Locksmith celebrates 235th 5-star google reviews, Reinforcing Position as Top Mobile Locksmith in Kissimmee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family-owned, fully mobile locksmith has built its reputation on on-site car key replacement and locksmith service across the greater Orlando metro since 2021.

Orlando, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Locksmith announced the celebration of an important customer milestone after earning more than 235 five-star Google reviews and maintaining a 4.9-star average rating, reinforcing its position as a top mobile locksmith in Kissimmee and the surrounding Orlando metropolitan area. The rating reflects more than four years of on-site service across the company's core work, including car key replacement, transponder key programming, lock rekeying, and emergency lockouts, all performed at the customer's location.







KS Locksmith makes a car key with a satisfied customer

Founded by Gabriel Suniaga, KS Locksmith operates as a fully mobile, Latino-owned locksmith service, meaning every job is completed at the customer's home, business, or roadside location rather than a storefront. Drivers and homeowners across Kissimmee, Orlando, Winter Park, and surrounding cities have credited the company's upfront pricing, bilingual service, and no-dealership-required approach for the consistent reviews.

"Car key replacement is the one that catches people off guard - they call the dealership, hear the price and the wait, and then they call us," said Gabriel Suniaga, owner of KS Locksmith. "We carry the equipment to cut and program the key right there in your driveway, usually the same day and without the towing cost. I spent five years as a technician before starting this company, and I tell every customer the price before I pick up a tool."

Car key replacement has become one of KS Locksmith's most-requested services across Central Florida. The company cuts and programs transponder keys, push-to-start remotes, smart keys, and key fobs for most domestic, foreign, and German vehicles on-site, and handles all-keys-lost situations without a dealership visit. The team also performs ignition repair and car door lock repair at the customer's location.

KS Locksmith serves a wide footprint across Central Florida, including Kissimmee, Orlando, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Sanford, Davenport, Four Corners, Celebration, Windermere, Winter Garden, Clermont, Lake Mary, Apopka, Horizon West, Longwood, and Casselberry, spanning Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties.

KS Locksmith is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted trusted local locksmiths. The company's technicians are licensed and insured, and all work is backed by a labor and parts warranty. Services are offered in English and Spanish.

Full details on KS Locksmith's car key replacement service in Kissimmee, including supported vehicle types and how to request service, are available at his website.

More about KS Locksmith

KS Locksmith is a family-owned, Latino-owned mobile locksmith company founded in 2021 and based in Kissimmee, Florida. As a top mobile locksmith in Kissimmee, the company provides automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services - including car key replacement, lockouts, rekeying, smart lock installation, and master key systems - throughout Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. All work is performed by licensed, insured technicians and backed by a labor and parts warranty. Services are available in English and Spanish.

KS Locksmith - Mobile Locksmith Service Throughout The Orlando Metro

Press Inquiries

Gabriel Suniaga

kslocksmith21 [at] 407-912-7550



Kissimmee, FL