Hardline Raises $2M Pre-Seed To Build Voiceops For Construction-Starting With The Phone Call

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hardline AI Corp. announced a $2 million pre-seed round led by Mucker Capital to turn construction's most important tool-the phone call-into voice operations for the field. The funding will accelerate product development, deepen integrations with the platforms builders already use, and expand Hardline's go-to-market across commercial and residential construction - an industry that loses $31 billion every year to rework caused by miscommunication and bad documentation.

Cofounders Alena Tuttle and Karly Heffernan (Forbes 30 under 30), have also appointed Kimball Hill as Chief Technology Officer to support the buildout. Hill joins from Klarity (YC S18), where he built production multi-agent AI systems for enterprise clients. He brings multi-agent orchestration and large-scale ML expertise to turn Hardline's VoiceOps layer into category-defining infrastructure.

Hardline captures phone calls and onsite verbal data from superintendents and project managers, then converts them into structured records, such as daily logs, RFIs, punch lists, and change orders. Hardline seamlessly works with platforms like Procore, Autodesk Forma, and Fieldwire by Hilti and supports multiple languages.

“One of the consistent challenges we see in the field is that the most important project information doesn't always make it into systems of record. It lives in calls, conversations, and quick decisions on-site,” says Parker Mundt, Partner and Head of Platform at Suffolk Technologies.“We believe the voice layer of the jobsite is one of the last untapped, proprietary data sets in construction. Through BOOST, we were able to connect Hardline with our network of Operating Partners to pressure-test their solution in real environments. What's compelling about Hardline is how their product sits naturally within current workflows, capturing critical data at the source without adding friction for field teams.”

The company was accepted into the Suffolk Technologies BOOST Accelerator in 2025 and was named to BuiltWorlds' "40 AI-Driven Solutions to Watch in 2026." Hardline was also nominated as a finalist for 'Best Business Technology at the 2026 International Builders' Show, the National Association of Home Builders' annual conference and the largest residential construction event in the world.

“Alena and Karly are precisely the kind of founders we love to invest in - creative, committed to excellence, and using their industry insider know-how to be first to market with a novel and entirely modern solution that is seamless for its users” - Michelle McBane, Managing Director at StandUp Ventures

The company targets contractors with 30 to 100 employees-a segment defined by high call volume, lean back-office headcount, and project management teams already operating on platforms like Procore, Autodesk Forma, and Fieldwire. Hardline integrates directly with all three and supports English and Spanish natively.

Hardline is already deployed across 10 states and two countries, with active customers spanning commercial general contractors, residential builders, and specialty trades.

"Nirman began backing Hardline early last year, and we increased our commitment this round. The administrative burden on field managers is real, expensive, and getting worse as back-office headcount shrinks and field users often skip daily reports simply because the flow of work doesn't stop. A voice-first tool that slots into the platforms builders already use, without a learning curve, is exactly the future we see for field input. Hardline is pulling that future forward." - Gregg Wallace, General Partner at Nirman Ventures

FROM THE FOUNDERS

"I grew up on construction sites. The problem has never been that supers and PMs don't know what's happening on their jobs-it's that they spend half their day documenting it after the fact, hunched over a laptop in a job trailer. Hardline closes that gap at the point of contact, the moment a call ends, before anyone has to open a spreadsheet." - Karly Heffernan, Cofounder, Hardline

"We are not asking field crews to change anything. We meet them where they already are-on the phone. The voice layer of construction has been invisible to project management software until now.” - Alena Tuttle, Cofounder, Hardline

The raise positions Hardline to accelerate its expansion within the commercial and residential SMB construction market-while building the telephony infrastructure that constitutes its core competitive moat.

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ABOUT HARDLINE AI CORP.

Hardline AI Corp. is a voice-first construction technology company headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. The company's platform turns jobsite phone calls and site conversations and automatically converts them into structured project documentation-including daily logs, RFIs, punch lists, change orders, and task assignments-without requiring any behavior change from field crews.

Backed by Mucker Capital, StandUp Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, Nirman Ventures, and Alumni Ventures, Hardline was named to BuiltWorlds' "40 AI-Driven Solutions to Watch in 2026." Learn more at Hardlineapp, Book a Demo, or follow the company on LinkedIn.