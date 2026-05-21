Electrician, 32, Dies From Head Injury After Fall At Raipur Airport

A 32-year-old electrician died after falling and suffering a head injury during his work at the Raipur airport, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mana Raipur, Lambodar Patel said on Thursday. The electrician, identified as Kuber Sahu, was taken to the Mana hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police launch probe into incident

CSP Lambodar Patel told ANI, "Kuber Sahu, 32, from Jham village Birejhar, Dhamtari district, worked under an electrical contractor. He was at the airport with a colleague, working between the roof and false ceiling, when he suddenly fell and suffered a head injury. He was taken to Mana Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His co-workers reported that he fell suddenly, though the exact cause is unclear. Forensic experts have been called, and all aspects are being investigated."

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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