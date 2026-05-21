Cyprus President Visits NSE, Rings Bell To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, on Thursday rang the bell at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

According to the NSE, the visit included a tour of the exchange premises and discussions with the NSE leadership team aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration between the two sides. The exchange said the interaction focused on enhancing engagement and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, Marinos Christodoulides, Chairman of the Cyprus Stock Exchange, also rang the NSE bell along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti, MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, and Senior Advisor Shailesh Pathak.

Fostering India-Cyprus Financial Ties

The NSE stated that mementoes, including the iconic NSE bell, an NSE Bull Frame and a Coffee Table Book, were presented as tokens of appreciation during the event.

The visit highlighted growing engagement between Indian and Cypriot financial institutions and reflected efforts to strengthen economic and market-level cooperation between the two countries. The NSE bell-ringing ceremony is considered a symbolic event at the exchange and is often attended by visiting dignitaries, business leaders and senior officials. The discussions during the visit also focused on exploring avenues for future collaboration and expanding ties between the Indian and Cypriot financial ecosystems.

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