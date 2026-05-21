Severe Heatwave Grips North India As Delhi Sizzles At 46 Degrees Celsius IMD Predicts 'No Relief'

MENAFN - Live Mint) North India is currently in the grip of an intense heatwave, with no immediate relief expected from the soaring temperatures. Delhi, in particular, experienced severe heat on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9°C-about 5.2°C above the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 46°C. The city also recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, as the night temperature remained unusually high at 31.9°C, according to the weather office.

'Red warning' issued for possible severe heatwave in UP

No respite seems to be in store for Uttar Pradesh from the sweltering heat conditions, as the Meteorological Department issued a 'Red Colour Warning' for the next three days and an Orange Warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.

In view of the severe heatwave and continuously rising temperatures in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to exercise complete vigilance regarding relief and rescue operations.

| IMD issues 'severe' heatwave warning for Delhi, MP;

A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning "take action".

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India in the middle tropospheric levels have aggravated the heat conditions in the state.

Here's what IMD said

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI,“We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days. We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for a period of 6 to 7 days covering Punjab, Haryana, the NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Furthermore, we have issued a 'Red Alert' for a duration of 3 days for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and certain parts of Vidarbha. Until yesterday, heatwave conditions prevailed across our entire Himalayan region”

However, a Western Disturbance has begun to influence the area starting today. Consequently, the heatwave is expected to abate in Jammu & Kashmir from today onwards. Nevertheless, these conditions may persist in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through today, after which they are also expected to subside... Turning to NCR-Delhi specifically, temperatures in the region are currently hovering above 45 degrees Celsius, and a similar scenario is expected to persist throughout almost the entire week... Therefore we have also issued an 'Orange Alert' for the NCR-Delhi region, he added.

Severe heatwave grips Bihar

Bihar is continuing to experience a severe heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40°C and disrupting normal life across the state.

The IMD has warned that these harsh conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

In Patna, intense heat and strong sunshine since morning have significantly reduced movement on the roads and affected daily routines. Markets have seen fewer visitors, while people are increasingly taking shelter in shaded areas and staying hydrated amid the rising temperatures. Daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, and street vendors are among those most impacted by the extreme weather.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Anand Shankar said that several districts in Bihar are currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above.

| Heatwave Alert! Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital receives cases of heatstroke

"Regarding Bihar, we can say that heatwave conditions prevail, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius, and the discomfort level is quite high. Mainly the districts of south-west Bihar like Kaimur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, and Nawada are experiencing severe heatwave conditions," he told ANI.

He further observed that while western Bihar remains affected by heatwave-like conditions, several regions in North-East, North-Central, and South-East Bihar are experiencing frequent thunderstorm activity, leading to relatively cooler weather.

He also added that during the monsoon season, Bihar typically receives rainfall around June 15, with a variation of about three to four days, while the monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala around May 28.

(With inputs from agencies)