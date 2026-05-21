Designspec Launches Brand Standards Features To Help Hospitality Firms Scale Consistency Across Interior Design Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities enable hotels and global brands to standardize specifications, vendors, and design workflows across properties

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignSpec, a leading specification software for commercial interior design teams, announced the rollout of a new suite of Brand Standardization features, designed to help hospitality groups and multi-location brands streamline design projects across properties.

The release introduces a centralized framework for managing brand-approved specifications, vendors, report layouts, and documentation addressing one of the most persistent challenges in hospitality design: maintaining consistency across geographically distributed projects.

Why This Matters for Hospitality and Multi-Location Brands

Hospitality groups operate across dozens or hundreds of properties, often spanning multiple countries. Ensuring that every guest room, lobby, and public space aligns with brand standards has historically required manual oversight, fragmented documentation, and repeated rework.

DesignSpec's Brand Standards features provide a structured system to:



Maintain consistent brand identity across all properties

Reduce errors caused by outdated or inconsistent specifications

Accelerate project timelines by reusing approved templates and models Support global operations with localization features like international date formatting



Key Features of the Brand Standards Release

The new capabilities are designed to bring precision and repeatability to complex design workflows:

Centralized Brand Control



Apply brand labels across specifications, vendors, instructions, and spec libraries

Create and manage brand-approved vendor lists Define brand-specific spec codes and tagging systems



Custom Documentation & Reporting



Upload brand logos and project-specific imagery

Generate custom cover pages with hotel branding

Build reusable brand-specific report templates and layouts Save brand documents and standards directly into projects



Advanced Specification Management



Assign specifications to areas, rooms, and floors

Create detailed guest room matrices with assigned specs and quantities

Define item quantities by area for accurate planning and procurement Support advanced, project-specific spec coding schemes



Scalable Project Replication



Create model rooms and replicate approved specifications across projects

Copy customized room layouts, areas, and configurations between properties Populate and maintain a centralized Spec Library with OS&E standards





Global-Ready Functionality



International date formatting for global hotel operations Default industry designations such as OFCI and OFOI



A Strategic Shift Toward Scalable Design Infrastructure

The introduction of Brand Standards marks a shift from project-based design execution to system-driven design infrastructure.

“Hospitality brands don't just design spaces, they replicate experiences at scale,” said Camille Eisner, Head of Growth at DesignSpec.“This release gives teams the ability to operationalize their brand standards so every property delivers a consistent guest experience without reinventing the process each time.”

Built for the Complexity of Hospitality Design

From boutique hotel groups to global chains, design teams must coordinate across architects, procurement teams, and stakeholders-often with limited visibility into evolving standards.

DesignSpec's new feature set creates a single source of truth for specifications and brand requirements, enabling teams to:



Reduce rework caused by outdated documentation

Improve collaboration across distributed teams Ensure compliance with brand standards at every stage of the project lifecycle





Availability

The Brand Standards feature suite is now available to DesignSpec customers.

To learn more, visit

Contact Details:

Name: Camille Eisner

Email: ...

