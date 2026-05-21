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Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.


2026-05-21 10:15:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Lightspeed Commerce Inc.: Announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Fourth-quarter revenue of $290.8 million and gross profit of $129.1 million increased 15% year-over-year, above outlook. Cash flow from operating activities of $55.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $18.2 million in the fiscal year. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares T are trading down $1.22 at $11.14.

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