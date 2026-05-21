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King Of Sweden Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

King Of Sweden Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2026-05-21 10:08:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Carl XVI Gustaf

King of Sweden," the letter reads.

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AzerNews

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