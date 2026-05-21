King Of Sweden Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Carl XVI Gustaf
King of Sweden," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment