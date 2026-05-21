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Uzbekistan Highlights Growing Electrical Engineering Sector At International Tech Expo

Uzbekistan Highlights Growing Electrical Engineering Sector At International Tech Expo


2026-05-21 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The opening ceremony of the“INTELLIGENT BUILDING EXPO TASHKENT-2026” international exhibition was held in Tashkent, Trend reports via “UzElTechSanoat” Association (Uzbekistan Electrical Engineering Industry Association).

The exhibition, organized by Germany's Messe Frankfurt, is being held in Uzbekistan with the participation of the“UzElTechSanoat” Association as one of the key partners.

The purpose of the exhibition is bringing together advanced technologies in smart buildings, engineering systems, energy efficiency, modern construction solutions, and the electrical engineering industry.

As part of the exhibition, local and foreign companies are showcasing their products, innovative developments, and modern technological solutions.

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