National Law Firm Study Shows Major Shifts In Legal Space Driven By AI, Social Media, And Cryptocurrency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Widespread Usage of AI-Generated Documents (80%) Confirmed by Attorneys at Nation's Largest Family Law Firm

St. Louis, Mo., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, Mo. (May 21, 2026) - Cordell & Cordell's new report, " Five Ways AI, Social Media, and Crypto are Dramatically Changing Family Law," reveals how technology is reshaping family law practice, and highlights why experienced attorneys remain essential to navigate these complexities. Based on a nationwide survey of more than half of Cordell & Cordell's family law attorneys, the report reveals that a majority of legal documents and correspondence (80%) are suspected to be generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The data shows legal professionals must rapidly adapt to three major forces transforming modern family law: AI tools, social media evidence, and cryptocurrency assets in divorce proceedings.

“We conducted this survey because AI should not be something feared by the legal profession. Instead, AI should be viewed as a tool that can help attorneys work smarter and serve clients more effectively,” said Joe "JB" Breda, CEO of Cordell & Cordell.“We have an opportunity to embrace AI's potential while preserving the human side of family law. That includes assessing credibility and facts, providing empathy, and building trusted personal relationships that clients still need from their counsel.”

KEY FINDINGS:



86% of attorneys have seen social media posts used as evidence in divorce cases, with 36% reporting this occurs "very frequently"

61% of family law attorneys are now handling cases involving cryptocurrency division

84% of attorneys express confidence in their ability to detect AI-generated content in legal documents

80% of attorneys report receiving correspondence or draft documents from clients generated using AI tools 59% of attorneys have received documents from opposing counsel they suspect were AI-generated

THE HUMAN ELEMENT REMAINS CRITICAL

The survey underscores that technology is a mechanism, not a replacement for legal expertise. Family law involves deeply personal matters-child custody, financial security, and housing-where human judgment and empathy remain irreplaceable.

"AI can be a useful tool to maximize product quality and enhance our attorneys' ability to litigate in new and innovative ways," said Lisa Karges, B.C.S., Executive Partner at Cordell & Cordell's Tampa office. "It enhances what we do-it doesn't replace us."

In family law, local courts continue to rely on professional relationships, established legal networks, and the nuanced judgment of human decision-makers.

IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS FOR CLIENTS

The report highlights several areas where clients should exercise caution:



Social Media Discretion: Any public posts, status updates, photos, or messages can potentially be used as evidence regarding income, parenting, or personal conduct

AI Tool Usage: At least one federal court judge has held that conversations with public AI chatbots may not be protected by attorney-client privilege, as AI systems can be considered third parties in certain contexts Cryptocurrency Assets: Unlike traditional bank accounts, digital assets can be stored in private wallets, requiring specialized forensic accounting expertise to trace and value

ATTORNEYS ARE ADAPTING – FIRM COMMITS TO EMBRACE AI

Rather than resisting technology, Cordell & Cordell attorneys are developing strategies to leverage AI effectively and recognize when opposing parties or clients may be using them improperly.

"This is not about being pro- or anti-technology," adds Breda. "It's about using good judgment and specialized training to both utilize these tools and be aware of their potential misuse by others. The attorneys who will serve clients best are those who understand the technology and its limitations, not those who simply fear it or blindly embrace it."

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The survey was administered to 133 family law attorneys across Cordell & Cordell's practice over a 20-day period in 2026. Attorneys were asked about their experiences with AI-generated documents, social media evidence, cryptocurrency assets, and their confidence in detecting technology-assisted legal work.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Cordell & Cordell

Michelle Barry

+1 (603) 809-2748

TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT:

Visit .

ABOUT CORDELL & CORDELL

Cordell & Cordell is America's largest family law firm and a growing national provider of estate planning services with nearly 300 legal professionals on staff. For over 35 years, the firm has guided clients through life's toughest personal and family transitions with clarity, compassion, and confidence. With nearly 100 offices nationwide and 2,600 Google Five-Star ratings, Cordell & Cordell provides tailored legal strategies, transparent communication, and a commitment to fighting for the best possible outcome for every client.

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CONTACT: Michelle Barry Cordell and Cordell 6038092748...