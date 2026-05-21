China And Russia: The Uneasy Couple

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia today wants to intensify its relationship with China and complains that China is not equally warm in return, treating Russia as a junior partner.

Francois Godement observed acutely that Russia had“let out some public anxiety about China's behavior. On May 16, RT, the official Russian media outlet, published a criticism of China:

“It's indeed very rare for Russia to acknowledge such sentiments publicl y,” Godement continued, categorizing those as sentiments“which apply so well to China's lesser partners such as Venezuela, Cuba or Iran.”

The Russian analyst Alexey Martynov wrote:

But China appears irritated even by this new Russian warmth/jealousy. Russia is cultivating a very close relationship with North Korea - regarded by China as almost its own periphery - which certainly affects the security of all of Asia. North Korean rearmament impacts on the rearmament of South Korea and Japan as well.

On May 3, ahead of US President Donald Trump's May 13-15 visit to China, the South China Morning Post, with special channels to Beijing, reported that“China may be feeling uneasy about talk of a rare five-year defense cooperation plan between North Korea and Russia that could accelerate Pyongyang's military modernization on multiple fronts.”

The timing could also be interesting, as it might have been a signal to the US as well as to Russia. It's unclear whether and to what extent Trump broached the subject with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit and what was agreed.