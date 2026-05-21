Vocational Training Corporation Advances Self-Employment Opportunities Through Isna' Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) – The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has launched a series of introductory seminars under the "Isna' (Create)" professional entrepreneurship project within the "Azm (Determination)" program, aimed at strengthening youth economic empowerment and expanding self-employment opportunities.

According to a VTC statement issued Thursday, the initiative seeks to promote vocational entrepreneurship by encouraging young people to transform technical and vocational skills into sustainable income-generating ventures that support freelance and self-employment pathways. The project is implemented in partnership with the Business Development Center (BDC) and with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The seminars drew more than 350 young participants from across the Kingdom. The southern session in Karak attracted over 120 attendees, while the central session in Zarqa recorded the participation of 150 young men and women. The northern session, held in Irbid Industrial City, also saw wide participation from youth interested in vocational entrepreneurship.

The sessions introduced the project's objectives, registration procedures, and training components, including entrepreneurship, project management, marketing, and financial management skills. The program aims to equip participants with the practical and administrative competencies needed to establish and sustain small enterprises in line with labor market requirements.

The VTC said the project forms part of its broader efforts to increase youth participation in the economy and enhance labor market readiness by strengthening vocational and entrepreneurial skills and creating pathways for business development.

It added that the initiative targets vocational training graduates aged 18 to 24 who are currently practicing technical professions, in addition to trainees expected to graduate in the near future.

//Petra// AJ