Statistics Department Reports 60 Percent Completion Of Census Enumeration Phase

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 21 (Petra) – The Department of Statistics said Thursday that the enumeration phase of the 2026 General Population and Housing Census has reached 60 percent completion, with work expected to conclude by mid-July, followed by preparations for the actual counting phase scheduled for the final third of the year.

The announcement came during a coordination meeting held in Irbid at the permanent production exhibition hall for rural products, attended by Department Director General Haider Freihat, Assistant Governor for Development Rami Obeidat, members of the governorate's executive council, and representatives of relevant institutions.

Freihat said the census is a key national project that supports evidence-based planning and decision-making at both national and local levels and contributes to shaping economic and social development policies.

He noted that the total cost of the census project stands at JD 24 million, adding that preparations began last year and include the provision of equipment and logistical requirements for all phases to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Freihat stressed the importance of cooperation with field researchers to ensure the accuracy of collected data, which he said will support population, housing, economic, social, and health planning. He also underscored that census data are protected by law and treated with strict confidentiality, noting that field researchers can be verified through official identification cards containing electronic barcode authentication.

Obeidat affirmed the readiness of Irbid Governorate and its departments to provide full support for the census to ensure its success in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy and quality.

The meeting reviewed ongoing preparations and coordination efforts among official bodies to ensure the smooth implementation of all census phases and the accuracy and comprehensiveness of statistical data.

//Petra// AJ