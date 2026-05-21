Circana Unveils 2025 New Product Pacesetters As Top Innovations Drive $6.2 Billion In Year-One Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today released its 2025 New Product Pacesetters research and top 200 list, recognizing the most groundbreaking product launches across the food, beverage, and nonfood consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors. The 2025 Pacesetters achieved an impressive $6.2 billion in combined year-one multi-outlet sales.

Now in its 31st year, the New Product Pacesetters research reveals critical shifts in how consumers discover and choose new products. This year, winning innovation was defined by experience-led development. Manufacturers successfully navigated a complex consumer landscape by delivering functional, engaging, and connected solutions that balance value, trust, and everyday needs.

“The biggest risk in CPG today isn't a failed launch - it's failing to launch at all. Innovation isn't just a strategic priority - it's the growth engine,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and global advisor for Circana.“The brands breaking through are the ones meeting consumers where they are: balancing health with enjoyment, fusing brand equities through smart collaborations, and showing up in digital spaces where discovery now begins. The playbook has fundamentally changed, and the companies that recognize that are the ones on our Pacesetters list.”

The top launches demonstrate growth across key categories. Beverages remain the leading force in food, with carbonated, sports, and energy drinks generating the largest dollar contribution. Meanwhile, convenience-oriented breakfast items and experience-driven desserts delivered strong returns. Nonfood categories led in total innovation dollars, fueled by household care as a massive growth engine and steady high performance in beauty care.

Artificial intelligence and social commerce have also fundamentally changed product discovery. One in three consumers (34%) now use AI to explore new CPG options, while 25% have made a purchase based on a personalized AI recommendation. Social commerce platforms are collapsing discovery, trial, and demand into a single ecosystem, particularly influencing younger consumers and households with children.

“This year's Pacesetters class proves that winning innovation is about more than a great product - it's about creating moments consumers want to experience, share, and come back to,” said Lisa Maas, vice president of Innovation at Circana.“From Fruit Riot turning frozen fruit into a cultural candy moment to Red Bull Pink Edition bringing three million new households into the franchise, the most successful launches of 2025 engaged consumers on an emotional and sensory level.”

The Top 10 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters for 2025:

Kendamil Infant FormulaBloom Sparkling EnergyRed BullThe Pink EditionCanada Dry Fruit Splash Cherry Ginger AleOIKOS PRODRINKS + OIKOS PROSHOTSSprite ChillSparkling IceSTARBURSTTMTopo Chico SaboresFruit Riot!King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites

The Top 10 Nonfood New Product Pacesetters for 2025:

LuvsPlatinum ProtectionTMGain Happy and RelaxMr. Clean Antibacterial 2X Concentrated CleanerHuggies Skin EssentialsDowny Comfy Cozye.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip OilSecret Whole Body DeodorantPampersSwaddlers 360°TMFlowflexPlus COVID-19 and Flu A/B Home TestMr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra

The Top 10 C-Store New Product Pacesetters for 2025:

VELO PlusC4 Performance Energyx JOLLY RANCHERZone Nicotine PouchesVuse Alto Prismatic SeriesGatorade Water UnflavoredBODYARMOR ZERO SugarSprite ChillSKITTLES POP'dVoodoo Ranger Tropic ForceMrBeast Feastables Chocolate Candy

Key Innovations Shaping Consumer Behavior

The New Product Pacesetters research examines critical innovation themes driving change across the industry:



Balanced Healthy Enjoyment: Choices consumers can feel good about that deliver on taste, convenience, and experience.

Elevated, Reliable, Everyday: Single products offering multiple benefits, quality, and effectiveness in one, driving greater value.

Collaboration and Crossover Culture: Leveraging brand power to drive novelty, expand reach, and spark excitement. Memorable, Immersive Moments: Products that appeal to multiple senses and align with experiential and social media trends.

Source for all insights: Circana's 2025 New Product Pacesetters Analysis

About the Study

The 2025 New Product Pacesetters list is available exclusively from Circana. The list and corresponding insights were compiled based on results from Circana's New Product Innovation Practice's suite of analytical tools, as well as the 2026 Circana New Product Survey.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.



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