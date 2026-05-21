Uzbekistan, OSCE Discuss Expanded Cooperation On Regional Stability And Reform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan held a substantive and productive meeting with Feridun Sinirlioglu, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports via the ministry's official channel.

During the discussions, participants examined the role and importance of the OSCE in the current complex international environment, as well as its contribution to promoting open dialogue and mutual trust.

Special attention was given to Uzbekistan's initiatives in gender equality, youth policy, cybersecurity, green development, environmental sustainability, and regional cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding practical partnership with the OSCE.

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