Uzbekistan, OSCE Discuss Expanded Cooperation On Regional Stability And Reform
During the discussions, participants examined the role and importance of the OSCE in the current complex international environment, as well as its contribution to promoting open dialogue and mutual trust.
Special attention was given to Uzbekistan's initiatives in gender equality, youth policy, cybersecurity, green development, environmental sustainability, and regional cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding practical partnership with the OSCE.--
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