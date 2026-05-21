Dr. Muhammad Imran is a Reader in Mechanical Engineering at Aston University, specializing in the development of innovative thermal energy systems to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Since 2012, his research has focused on creating advanced solutions for energy performance improvement, with a keen interest in the intersection of thermal engineering, renewable energy integration, and sustainable development.

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