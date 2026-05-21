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Muhammad Imran

Muhammad Imran


2026-05-21 09:15:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Aston University
Profile Articles

Dr. Muhammad Imran is a Reader in Mechanical Engineering at Aston University, specializing in the development of innovative thermal energy systems to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Since 2012, his research has focused on creating advanced solutions for energy performance improvement, with a keen interest in the intersection of thermal engineering, renewable energy integration, and sustainable development.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Aston University
Education
  • 2009 Korea Institute of Energy Research, Energy System Engineering

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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