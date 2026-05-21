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Richard Sheehan
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor Emeritus of Business and Economics, University of Notre Dame
Richard Sheehan is a professor of finance who conducts research on banking and the economics of sports. He is the author of“Keeping Score: The Economics of Big-Time Sports.”Experience
- –present Professor Emeritus of Business and Economics, University of Notre Dame
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