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Richard Sheehan

Richard Sheehan


2026-05-21 09:15:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emeritus of Business and Economics, University of Notre Dame
Profile Articles

Richard Sheehan is a professor of finance who conducts research on banking and the economics of sports. He is the author of“Keeping Score: The Economics of Big-Time Sports.”

Experience
  • –present Professor Emeritus of Business and Economics, University of Notre Dame

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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