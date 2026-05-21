LPL Financial Welcomes Emerald Wealth Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the financial advisors of Emerald Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. The team reports serving approximately $815 million in advisory, brokerage, insurance and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Northwestern Mutual.

Emerald Wealth is led by Darren Trautmann, founder and private wealth advisor and Brendan Foor, private wealth advisor. The advisory team also includes Carson Hill, CFP®, ChFC®, Ben Pawlak, RICP® and Ben Chen. Based in Seattle, the team serves a diverse client base that includes professionals in the technology sector, as well as individuals and families nearing or entering retirement. The firm is built on a comprehensive, client-centered approach that goes beyond traditional wealth management to support all aspects of clients' financial lives.

Emerald Wealth positions itself as a“household CFO” for its clients, working collaboratively with estate planning attorneys, CPAs and other professionals to coordinate every aspect of financial decision-making. From executive compensation planning and stock management to long-term wealth strategies, the team aims to provide integrated guidance that brings clarity and alignment across a client's full financial picture.

“Our goal has always been to serve as a trusted partner across all areas of our clients' financial lives,” said Trautmann.“By taking a holistic approach and coordinating every piece of the puzzle, we can help clients make more informed decisions and stay focused on what matters most - achieving their long-term goals.”

Emerald Wealth is also distinguished by its collaborative, team-first culture. The firm has built a tight-knit group with strong tenure and a shared commitment to continuous improvement, including regular team meetings and strategy sessions designed to enhance processes and deliver better outcomes for clients.

The practice's identity has also been shaped by the legacy of co-founder Eric Shutt, whose battle with cancer and passing helped inspire the firm's long-term mission and community impact. Emerald Wealth has since partnered with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and has raised more than $250,000 to support cancer research and care. Also outside of work, Trautmann is a husband and father of two.

Why Emerald Wealth Chose LPL

The Emerald Wealth team selected LPL after evaluating multiple wealth management firms to find a platform that best supports their clients and long-term growth. The team is supported by Blake Edwards, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, Evan Anderson, CFP®, Sienna Landry, Daniel Hickenbottom, and Clarice Lamb.

“LPL's technology and back-office capabilities stood out as best-in-class,” Trautmann said.“The open architecture allows us to choose the best tools for our clients, while the platform's speed and efficiency enable us to spend more time delivering meaningful results.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL, said,“We are pleased to welcome the entire Emerald Wealth team to LPL. Their holistic, client-first approach and commitment to innovation align closely with LPL's purpose to provide advisors with the technology, flexibility and support they need to deliver personalized advice and grow their businesses.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Emerald Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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