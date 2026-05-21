Connectwise And IT Nation Unveil 2026 Pitchit Cohort, Expanding The Future Of MSP Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in its eighth year, PitchIT reflects IT Nation's deepening commitment to being the partner MSPs need to stay ahead - identifying, investing in, and championing the emerging technologies that will define the future of managed services

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise and IT Nation today announced the 20 startups selected for the 2026 PitchIT program, reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovation across the managed service provider (MSP) industry and accelerating the next generation of technologies shaping the future of managed services.

Now in its eighth year, PitchIT has evolved into one of the MSP market's premier innovation platforms, giving emerging vendors direct access to mentorship, market visibility, strategic guidance, and the ConnectWise ecosystem. More than a startup competition, the program serves as a launchpad for companies building solutions designed to help MSPs scale operations, improve security, drive efficiency, and modernize service delivery.

As the only program of its kind dedicated specifically to fostering innovation within the MSP community, PitchIT plays a unique role in connecting emerging technologies with the partners, community leaders, and industry infrastructure needed to accelerate adoption and growth.

The 2026 cohort reflects where the MSP market is heading next, including growing demand for AI-enabled operations, automation-first workflows, security-driven service delivery, and scalable operational models built for long-term partner growth and resilience.

“The MSP market doesn't reward standing still,” said Sean Lardo, VP, IT Nation Communities.“PitchIT exists because our partners need to see what's coming before it hits them. This cohort is giving us a window into the tools that will actually move the needle on scale, efficiency, and resilience, and that's exactly the kind of innovation we're here to find.”

Selected companies will participate in a 16-week growth and business transformation program designed to help emerging vendors refine go-to-market strategy, strengthen product positioning, build partner relationships, and expand visibility within the ConnectWise ecosystem. Participants will also receive mentorship from industry experts, exposure to MSP leaders, and opportunities for co-marketing and ecosystem engagement.

Over the past eight years, PitchIT alumni have collectively secured more than $10 million in investment funding while accelerating recurring revenue growth, expanding partner adoption, and increasing market visibility following participation in the program. Alumni companies continue to play an important role in helping MSPs modernize operations, strengthen security posture, improve service delivery, and scale more efficiently.

Strategy Overview, the 2025 PitchIT winner, credits the experience with accelerating both market momentum and long-term growth within the MSP ecosystem.

“Winning PitchIT created a major inflection point for our business,” said Alex Markov, founder of Strategy Overview.“The visibility, industry validation, and access to the ConnectWise community helped accelerate opportunities that would have otherwise taken years to build. The program gave us meaningful exposure to MSPs actively looking for innovation that could improve how they operate.”

This year's cohort underscores how rapidly the MSP market is evolving as providers increasingly seek technologies capable of driving automation, improving operational intelligence, strengthening cybersecurity, and reducing complexity across service delivery. Collectively, the companies selected for the 2026 program represent an emerging wave of innovation focused on helping MSPs build more scalable, resilient, and profitable businesses.

The program will culminate at IT Nation ConnectTM Global in November, where finalists will present their solutions live on stage to MSPs, vendors, investors, and industry leaders, offering the broader community a look at the technologies expected to influence the next era of managed services innovation.

The following companies have been selected for the 2026 PitchIT cohort:

AP2T LabsAportioBelforBlackSmith InfoSecChangeBreezeCyrismaFrictionlessITHandoverKipling SecureLemhiMSP Report CardNimoOprisingPegasus Technology SolutionsPivotQuell SecureSeron SecuritySpotto AISynthreoTechAlign LLC

About IT Nation

IT Nation is a ConnectWise community dedicated to the growth and success of MSPs and IT professionals. Through education, peer connection, and programs like PitchIT, IT Nation serves as an active advocate for innovation and a driving force in shaping the future of the managed services ecosystem.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software and services platform dedicated to the success of IT solution providers. For more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Trusted by IT providers worldwide, the ConnectWise platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with advanced automation and AI-driven capabilities-including emerging agentic AI innovations-to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success, ConnectWise is transforming how IT solution providers operate and grow. Learn more at.



Keith GianniniInkhouse for ConnectWise