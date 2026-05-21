Yulu Public Relations Wins GOLD Davos Communications Award For Best Collaboration On The Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yulu Public Relations, a social impact PR and impact program developmen agency, has been honored with a Gold Davos Communications Award by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA). The agency received the top honor in the“Partnership or Collaboration in Communications” category for its work on the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle (IWC).

The award recognizes the multi-layered collaboration between Audible and Yulu Public Relations, as well as the Indigenous leaders, program facilitators and mentors – including Tanya Talaga, Jordan Abel, Richard Van Camp, Katłıà Lafferty, Joshua Whitehead, Warren Cariou and Reneltta Arluk – who walk alongside program participants and help them realize their storytelling goals.

Now in its sixth year, the IWC continues to serve as a first-of-its-kind meaningful, helpful and brave community space for Indigenous writers, grounded in First Nations, Métis and Inuit leadership. This partnership demonstrates the power of justice & equity P in creating culturally grounded programming, mentorship and pathways into literary arts communities for emerging First Nations, Inuit, and Métis writers.

"Audible has been an incredible collaborator – they truly set the gold standard for what a global brand should do when committing to an impact program like the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle," said Melissa Orozco, Founder and CEO of Yulu Public Relations. "Our journey together didn't start with a campaign; it started with leadership training and country-wide research to assess the areas of greatest need. By engaging Indigenous mentors and advisors to help us build the program from the ground up, we ensured authenticity was baked into the DNA of the initiative. Audible has been deeply respectful throughout this process, giving the program the space it needed to grow naturally and organically."

Tessa Danelesko, Yulu's Senior Account Director, Justice + Impact Programming, and Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle lead adds“The collaboration proves that systemic change happens when global brands move beyond performative actions and invest in community-led programming. The Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle was built with Indigenous storytellers, and we are proud to measure its achievements by community-defined ideas of success.”

A Milestone for Impact Program Development

The Audible Indigenous Writers' Circl is a national mentorship initiative that combines media training, community outreach, and industry access. Key outcomes from the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle program include:



Growing Community: Over 100 participants have been served by the program

Measurable Reach: Generated 84+ earned media features across Indigenous-led and mainstream outlets.

Economic Impact: Distributed $145,500 in unrestricted bursary funding to participants since the program's inception. Tangible Outcomes: Nearly 20 alumni have published books or secured publishing deals throughout the program's history.

About Yulu Public Relations: Yulu Public Relations is an international social impact public relation and sustainability P agency. A certified B Corp PR fir, Yulu is the driving force behind Impact Communication, a discipline aimed at using public relation and storytelling to influence positive social and environmental impact. Established in 2011, Yulu has been ranked among the Top PR agencies for CSR. Learn more about Yulu's mission her.

About the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle: The Audible Indigenous Writers' Circl is a national mentorship initiative launched in 2021 to elevate the voices of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis writers, to enhance equity and support reconciliation. Co-developed by Audible and Yulu Public Relations, with support from agency partners Proof Strategies Inc. and Wavemaker Global, the program provides participants with workshops, bursaries, and industry access. Now in its sixth year, the program has supported over 100 storytellers, continuing its goal of advancing narrative equity and reconciliation within Canada's storytelling ecosystem. Learn more about the impact of the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle here.

CONTACT: Jenna Kuchinsky Director of Operations Yulu Public Relations... |