Christina Spade Named Catalant's Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran finance executive joins leadership team to accelerate enterprise growth and disrupt legacy consulting models

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalant, the creator of Consulting 2.0 and a leading provider of flexible and fit-to-purpose consulting solutions, today announced the appointment of Christina Spade as Chief Financial Officer. A veteran finance executive with leadership experience at Showtime Networks, CBS Corporation, Paramount Global, and AMC Networks, Spade joins Catalant at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its expansion across the Global 1000.

“We're at an inflection point – for Catalant and for the entire consulting industry,” said Pat Petitti, CEO of Catalant.“Business leaders are done waiting for months and paying millions for work that should take weeks. We've built a better way, and AI is making it even more powerful. To scale what we've built, we needed a CFO who's done this before, someone who brings financial rigor without losing sight of the need to invest in innovation, as well as the customer and consultant experience. Christina is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment.”

Christina has held various Fortune 500 C-Suite roles and brings a proven track record of building financial infrastructure. She has 25+ years of experience leading finance functions across consumer and tech companies, with deep expertise in strategic planning, talent management, capital allocation, and scaling enterprise commercial models.

Across her career, Spade has helped organizations scale operations, strengthen financial infrastructure, and drive long-term value creation. Most recently, she served as Founder and Value Creation Partner at Alexun Advisory.

“I'm a builder at heart, and I've spent my career helping ambitious companies grow with financial discipline and strategic clarity," said Spade. "Catalant represents a rare opportunity: a company with a proven platform, world-class enterprise customers, and a market tailwind that is only accelerating. I'm energized by the opportunity ahead and deeply committed to building the financial foundation that lets Catalant achieve its full potential through long-term, compounded growth.”

As CFO, Spade will oversee Catalant's finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, forecasting, treasury, financial operations, capital strategy, and investor relations. She will partner closely with the CEO and executive leadership team to drive growth across the company's enterprise customer base, which includes some of the world's largest and most complex organizations.

With the additions of Spade and Chief Product Officer Mauricio Monico, Catalant has strengthened the leadership team responsible for guiding the company through its next phase of growth. The company continues to invest in the financial, operational, and product infrastructure needed to scale its impact and meet rising enterprise demand for more agile consulting solutions.

About Catalant

Catalant is the next-generation consulting solution that takes a unique approach toward solving our clients' business challenges. We call it Consulting 2.0: it's purpose-fit, fast, flexible, and a fair value. We curate and connect experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds including big consulting alumni and former corporate operators. Together, we deliver actionable solutions at scale, whenever and however you need them.



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Matter Communications

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