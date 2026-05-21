Ahmedabad To Spearhead Nationwide 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' Celebrations For Commonwealth Games Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India will mark Commonwealth Games Day with a massive nationwide fitness and sports celebration on May 24 as the 75th edition of the Fit India Movement's 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign is set to unfold across more than 8,000 locations nationwide.

The landmark edition will serve as a tribute to India's sporting ambitions ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is expected to bring together athletes, coaches, fitness enthusiasts, youth volunteers, and citizens in one of the country's largest community-driven sporting events.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the celebrations from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Ahmedabad event has been themed“A New Icon for a Fitter India – Pedalling to 2030” and is expected to witness large-scale participation from cyclists and sports enthusiasts.

“The entire country is buoyed at the thought of India hosting the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. On May 24, we are going to celebrate it in a very big way to bring everybody in the sports ecosystem together – sports fans, athletes, coaches, and the entire sporting ecosystem - to celebrate India winning the CWG bid as well as preparing for it. It is about creating awareness and building a sports culture among youngsters, so this will largely be a youth-driven celebration,” Mandaviya said.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will add star appeal to the Ahmedabad event alongside several Commonwealth Games and Olympic medallists, including hockey players Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur, and Sonika Tandi, shooters Ankur Mittal and Anjum Moudgil, and badminton player Trupti Murgunde.

The celebrations will extend across all States and Union Territories, with special Commonwealth Games-themed cycling drives and fitness events being organised through SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, and Khelo India Centres.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse will attend the event in Guwahati, while former wrestler Babita Phogat is expected in Dharamsala. Former Indian hockey player Saba Anjum, one of the inspirations behind the film 'Chak De! India' will participate in Mumbai.

Officials said the 75th edition is being projected not merely as a cycling initiative but as a nationwide celebration of India's emergence as a growing global sporting force. As part of the programme, special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibitions will be inaugurated in Ahmedabad and at SAI regional centres across the country, showcasing India's sporting progress over the last decade, including achievements under the Khelo India programme, expansion of sports infrastructure, and the rise of India's sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

The initiative is also expected to deepen public engagement with India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games while contributing to the country's broader Olympic ambitions.

According to organisers, youth participation has already surged through activities conducted on the MY Bharat platform, including quiz competitions, reel-making contests, and torch design challenges, collectively attracting more than one lakh youngsters nationwide.

Launched on December 17, 2024, under the Fit India Movement envisioned by Narendra Modi, the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative has rapidly expanded into one of India's largest public fitness campaigns.

Across its first 74 editions, the programme has reportedly reached over 3.07 lakh locations, engaged more than 50 lakh cyclists, and connected with over seven crore people through physical activities, digital participation, and outreach initiatives.

Beyond cycling, the campaign has also integrated yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, recreational sports, and wellness activities to make fitness more inclusive and accessible across age groups. Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly highlighted the initiative during Mann Ki Baat, promoting the message of“Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz” as part of a national movement for healthier lifestyles.